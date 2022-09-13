Local animal shelter finds homes for 20 dogs during adoption event

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – Woof, woof! Pocatello Animal Services is happy to announce 20 dogs found their fur-ever homes during the department’s half-priced dog and puppy adoption event.

Thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, dog and puppy adoptions were 50% off.

Dog and puppy adoptions regularly cost $130 + tax. With the discount, adoptions came to $65 + tax. All adoptions include vaccinations, a collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.

Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter is a 501(c)(3) organization and for more information on the group, visit the website.

For more information on Pocatello Animal Services and to view adoptable pets, click here. Like the department’s Facebook page at Pocatello Animal Services or call (208) 234-6156.