Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from car

IDAHO FALLS – A man appeared in court Tuesday after he was arrested for reportedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a vehicle.

Daniel Gneiting, 43, is charged with felony grand theft, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Idaho Falls Police were called to a hotel on August 30 after receiving a report of a burglary.

A man told officers he had parked his black Audi in the parking lot around 7 p.m. the night before. When he went to leave around 6:30 a.m., he discovered many items missing from inside the car.

Some of the stolen items included golf clubs worth about $3,000, golf shoes, Prada sunglasses, the navigation system from the dashboard, a briefcase with an iPad inside and a government ID badge.

The man could not remember if he locked his car or not, according to police. There were also no signs of a break-in.

Later that morning, the man was able to track his iPad using the “Find my iPhone” app to a home in Idaho Falls.

Officers went to the home and spoke with two people including Gneiting.

Gneiting and a woman at the home told officers they didn’t know anything about any of the stolen items and allowed police to search the house.

One of the officers saw a set of golf clubs in the back of Gneiting’s car. After receiving permission to search the car, police recovered most of the missing items, except for the golf shoes and government ID badge.

They also found a “large white glass meth pipe with burnt residue” inside the car, but when the officer went to take it out, he dropped it outside the car and it broke, according to court documents.

When officers interviewed the woman, she brought them inside and showed them where Gneiting hid the briefcase and iPad.

She told officers Gneiting had been gone all night until he came home around 6:30 a.m. and she saw him “shove a briefcase under some laundry.”

Gneiting was then arrested and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

When interviewed, Gneiting told police that the stolen items “just appeared in his car out of nowhere,” according to court documents.

He told police that it “just does not make sense” because “I don’t even play golf.”

When asked about the meth pipe, Gneiting responded “he does not do drugs.” Later, when he was being booked, a “small plastic baggie with a white crystalline substance inside” was found in his wallet, according to court documents.

Police told him he was going to be charged for bringing suspected meth into the jail and Gneiting reportedly “got upset and told (police) that he didn’t know the wallet was coming to the jail with him.”

He told officers that “if he had known, he would have said something.”

Because officers did not ask if Gneiting wanted his wallet to come with him before coming to the jail, he was not charged with bringing suspected meth into the jail.

The white baggie was tested and came back positive for meth.

Gneiting is scheduled for a continued preliminary hearing on Sept. 14.

Though Gneiting has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison.