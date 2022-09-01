Man arrested after leading officer on chase, said he was nervous when he saw police

IDAHO FALLS — A Rexburg man was arrested after he allegedly refused to stop his motorcycle for police and led an officer on a chase. He later told the officer he had several tickets, no insurance and was “nervous” when he saw the cop.

Gabriel Blaser, 23, is charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and misdemeanor driving under the influence.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer observed a motorcycle on Aug. 28 around 3 a.m. traveling north on Capital Avenue past the Law Enforcement Building with no lights on. The officer also saw the rider swerve prior to coming to the intersection of D Street and Capital.

The officer turned on his lights to pull Blaser over. The driver did not stop, according to court documents, and led the officer on a chase through several downtown streets.

Court documents say at one point, Blaser drove 70 miles per hour on a street with a posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour. He allegedly ran red lights and at one point drove into upcoming traffic before correcting himself.

“Other IFPD units in the area on Northgate Mile did not see the motorcycle on Northgate and I suspected that he may have stopped and hid somewhere in the area of Lee and Lomax,” the officer wrote.

The officer went to the intersection and found the motorcycle parked. The engine was still hot, indicating it was recently shut off. The officer found Blaser sitting behind a telephone pole.

He was taken into custody and put in a police car.

“I asked him why he ran from me and did not stop and Blaser stated that he had several tickets and no insurance and got nervous when I activated my lights,” the officer wrote.

The officer noticed Blaser had bloodshot, glassy eyes and could smell an alcoholic beverage coming from him. The officer asked Blaser how much he had to drink. According to documents, Blaser said he had five drinks since 7 p.m. when he got off work.

A breathalyzer test was done and two samples showed blood alcohol levels of 0.158 and 0.150.

0.08% is the legal blood alcohol limit in Idaho.

Blaser’s bond was set at $35,000. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 7 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.