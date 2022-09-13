Man charged in Jefferson County for burglaries, grand theft

RIGBY — A 38-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies after he was allegedly involved with vehicle burglaries near a boat dock in Rigby.

Justin William Hurzeler made an initial court appearance on Monday in Jefferson County Court by zoom from the Bonneville County Jail. He was charged with three felonies, including two counts of burglary and grand theft.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 8, a deputy was on patrol at the Lorenzo boat dock near Rigby. The deputy was contacted by a boater who said when he returned from boating and got in his truck, he noticed the center console open with things missing. There was $260 worth of cash missing, credit cards, binoculars, and Nike running shoes, among other items.

The boater said that he noticed his cards were being used in different locations like Rexburg and then in Swan Valley. The deputy began investigating and contacting local banks.

Another boater nearby reported to the deputy that he had an item missing from his vehicle as well.

On Aug. 12, the deputy learned that Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies had arrested a man — later identified as Hurzeler — for a variety of different burglaries. The deputy also learned that several of the items stolen from the boat dock were allegedly in Hurzeler’s possession. That lead to the charges in Jefferson County.

EastIdahoNews.com previously reported on Hurzeler back in August after he was allegedly involved in vehicle burglaries in the Swan Valley area along Snake River boat ramps at around the same time.

In the Bonneville County case against Hurzeler, he was charged with five felonies and one misdemeanor, including burglary, possession of stolen property, fraudulent use of a financial transaction device and possession of methamphetamine. He pled not guilty to the charges in an arraignment on Monday in Bonneville County District Court.

According to a news release from Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, “Hurzeler admitted to being involved in several vehicle burglaries, and deputies have connected him as a suspect in more than 10 different burglaries and fraudulent use of a financial transaction card.”