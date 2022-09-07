Man killed in crash on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Sept. 6, at 9:57 p.m., on I-15 at mile marker 180, in Clark County.

A 50-year-old man from La Quinta, CA, was driving southbound on I-15 in a Honda passenger car. He overcorrected, drove off the road, and rolled the vehicle where it came to rest on its driver side. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injures at the scene.

The southbound lanes of I-15 were blocked for approximately 5 1/2 hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Volunteer EMS, and Clark County Bridge and Road Department.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.