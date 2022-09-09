New fire near Fort Hall Reservation threatening structures, Sho-Ban Tribes prepping for evacuation

FORT HALL — A new fire is threatening structures in southeastern Idaho, and nearby residents have been told to be ready to leave their homes.

The fire, located near 2 1/2 Mile Road, south of East Ross Fork between Chubbuck and Fort Hall, was reported around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, according to BLM Fire spokesman Chris Burger. He loosely estimates the fire has burned “easily 1,000 acres-plus,” he told EastIdahoNews.com.

The fire is currently threatening structures in the area, and according to Burger, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes have issued an alert to all residents in the area to prepare for evacuation.

Due to the fire spreading quickly, Burger says BLM and local fire crews are not in a position to estimate a time of containment.

Burger added that due to the combination of dry heat and high winds, everyone should stay especially vigilant. He recommends that drivers check their chains and tires to avoid sparks created by metal contacting roadways. He also asks that anyone hunting or target-shooting not use incendiary or tracer ammo or exploding targets.

At this time, the fire is not affecting traffic on Interstate 15.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide more information as it becomes available.