Officials identify husband and wife killed in plane crash

PRESTON — A husband and wife killed in a plane crash last week after they had plans for a cross-country trip have been identified.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release that the two had been identified as Jerry N. Trolard, 63, and Margaret R. Trolard, 68, both from Vale, Oregon.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday about a possible downed aircraft east of Preston near the Franklin County and Bear Lake County Line. The aircraft was found later that day.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Trolards were en route from Boise to Rock Springs, Wyoming.

“As Sheriff of Franklin County, I want to personally thank all that assisted with the searching and recovery operation. Many put their own safety and time aside and gave many hours. This was a hard event to get through. Once again, we send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the Trolard’s,” wrote Franklin County Sheriff David Fryar.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the aircraft was a Vans RV-6A. The cause of the crash has not been released. A preliminary report is in the works by the NTSB.