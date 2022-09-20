Tanker flips over near Idaho Falls roundabout

IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are working to clean-up a wreck on Exit 113 near Love’s Truck Stop on the south side of Idaho Falls.

It happened Monday around 6:20 p.m., according to Idaho State Police Corporal Jared Shively.

He tells EastIdahoNews.com a tractor with a tanker trailer was hauling milk. It took the roundabout too fast, causing it to tip over. The trailer disconnected from the tractor and milk spilled on the road.

No one was hurt.

The trailer is upright, as of 8:20 p.m. Firefighters are on scene spraying the road with water to clean up the milk.

Traffic is being detoured on the west side of the roundabout. Shively anticipates the road reopening between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m.