Washington motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following crash near Ririe

RIRIE – A woman was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash near Ririe Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at 11:01 on U.S. Highway 26 at milepost 356, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

A 55-year-old woman from Anacortes, Washington, whose name was not released, was traveling east on a 1987 Honda motorcycle. For an unspecified reason, she lost control and crashed.

Her exact condition is unclear, but ISP reports she was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The road was blocked for about an hour and a half while authorities cleaned up.

It remains under investigation.