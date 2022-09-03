TODAY'S WEATHER
Washington motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following crash near Ririe

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

DSCN6616
This is a photo from a helicopter taking off from U.S. Highway 20 in Fremont County. It is not the helicopter referenced in the story below. | Aug. 2020 file photo

RIRIE – A woman was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash near Ririe Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at 11:01 on U.S. Highway 26 at milepost 356, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

A 55-year-old woman from Anacortes, Washington, whose name was not released, was traveling east on a 1987 Honda motorcycle. For an unspecified reason, she lost control and crashed.

Her exact condition is unclear, but ISP reports she was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The road was blocked for about an hour and a half while authorities cleaned up.

It remains under investigation.

