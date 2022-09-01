Woman arrested after allegedly kneeing officer during disturbance with neighbor

IDAHO FALLS — A 39-year-old Idaho Falls woman was arrested after allegedly pounding on a neighbor’s door and then kneeing an officer as she was being placed into custody.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Monday around 5:20 a.m. an officer was dispatched to a disturbance. Information about the location of the call was redacted in court documents.

Dispatch told the officer that a woman named Mary Contreras was trying to kick in a neighbor’s door.

The officer arrived in the neighborhood and spoke with Contreras briefly when one of the victims who called dispatch opened her door. Police told EastIdahoNews.com it happened at an apartment complex. Contreras quickly went toward the door and the woman shut and locked it before Contreras went in.

Contreras began to yell and scream at the victim through the door.

“I informed Mary that she was disturbing the peace and she needed to calm down. Mary turned towards me and told me to just take her to jail,” the officer wrote.

The officer told Contreras to turn around and place her hands behind her back.

“Once I grabbed Mary’s hands, Mary began to tense up from the shoulder down while continuing to yell. Mary began to pull away from me to the point she was able to turn and knee me in my genital area,” the officer wrote.

According to documents, the officer took her to the ground and told her that she was under arrest. She continued to struggle with the officer until another officer arrived to assist. She was transported to the Bonneville County jail.

Contreras was charged with felony assault or battery upon certain personnel, misdemeanor disturbing the peace and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officer’s arrest.

Her bond was set at $25,000. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. in Bonneville County.