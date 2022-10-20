40 to 45 gallons of fuel spilled after Thursday morning crash in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Around 40 to 45 gallons of fuel spilled into a parking lot in Idaho Falls after a crash between a Jeep and a semi-truck on Thursday.

The crash happened at about 10 a.m., on the 1500 block of East 17th Street, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

The accident caused the saddle tank on the passenger side of the semi-tractor to split open 10 inches, the release said. The semi-truck was carrying two 70-gallon tanks full of fuel – one on each side.

The fuel spilled over an approximate 40 feet by 140 feet area in the parking lot. The fuel did reach some vehicles that were parked in the lot, but it did not reach businesses or storm drains.

Firefighters were able to lay down absorbent and contain the spill within five minutes. A Hazmat Response team used 30 bags of absorbent and other hazardous spill containment items. A private contractor then cleaned up the area.

There were no reported injuries.

Courtesy Brandon Greenhalgh