A Feel Good Friday surprise for a man who runs a bike-building nonprofit for kids

Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about Robert, a man living in Pocatello. It said:

Robert runs a non-profit program that provides youths of our community a chance to build their own bikes, as well as build bikes for others by teaching them how to build them. He spends time with these kids every weekend on Saturday building bikes and doing community service. He is a positive role model on these young kids and he is always putting others before himself. His organization is called Big Brother Lowriding.

We decided to pay Robert a visit and thank him for what he’s done. Watch the surprise in the video player above!