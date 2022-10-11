Community invited to anti-pornography conference in Rigby

RIGBY – Citizens for Decency, a nonprofit fighting against pornography, is partnering with the city of Rigby and many local businesses for the Unite to Fight Porn Conference later this month.

The annual conference is focused on the dangers of pornography and will be held at Rigby High School on Oct. 22. A variety of speakers will be in attendance, including neurosurgeon and author Dr. Donald Hilton and Clay Olsen, Co-founder and president of Fight the New Drug, a nonprofit and non-Legislative anti-pornography organization.

Citizens for Decency CEO Craig Cobia will also be speaking.

Cobia told EastIdahoNews.com in 2018 the conference stems from his decade-long research about pornography’s impact on people’s lives.

“About 10 years ago, a lady approached me and told me her husband had killed himself as a result of his pornography addiction. She asked if I would help create something to protect other families and individuals from a similar fate,” Cobia said.

When Cobia started Citizens for Decency, he wasn’t aware of anyone who struggled with a pornography addiction. But now, he says it’s a pervasive problem that plagues society and about 90% of all pornography is accessed on phones and tablets.

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation recently reported 64% of people between 13 and 24 actively seek out pornography at least weekly. Research also indicates pornography is linked to negative body image and sexual dysfunction, marital infidelity, prostitution and human trafficking.

Angie Kempe, who’s helping to organize the event, hopes those who attend will feel empowered to take a stand against pornography.

“The internet is so accessible these days and it’s easy for kids to go where they shouldn’t. It’s important to educate them properly,” Kempe explains.

The conference is free to anyone who would like to attend. It’s happening from 1-4 p.m.

Following the conference, Grammy nominated musician Jenny Oaks Baker and Family Four will perform at the Rigby High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $11 and all the proceeds will benefit Citizens for Decency.

The concert starts at 7 p.m.

For more information or a full list of speakers, click here.