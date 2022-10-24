Family of 4 who went missing for a week has been found

(CNN) — A Michigan family of four that went missing for nearly a week was located by authorities on Sunday.

Anthony Cirigliano, 51, and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their two sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, who both have autism, were found in Wisconsin after they “unexpectedly left their home,” Fremont Police said.

The family had not been heard from since October 16, and the couple and their sons were last seen on Monday at a gas station nearly five hours north of their home. Surveillance footage showed the family “purchasing fuel and food,” police said earlier.

The family left Suzette’s mother in the home alone, Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell said Friday. She was later found by a neighbor and is now being looked after by other family members, Rodwell said.

Fremont Police also received a call from the father, Anthony Cirigliano, that raised concern about the family’s welfare. In the recording of the 911 call obtained by CNN, made just after midnight on October 16, Cirigliano said he needed someone from the Fremont Police Department immediately.

“I need some police protection immediately,” Cirigliano can be heard telling the 911 operator. “It is of vital national interest. It is related to September 11, and people want to erase me from the face of the Earth.” When asked by the 911 operator if he had any weapons, Cirigliano said he had none and added that everyone was OK.