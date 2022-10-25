Gas leak being repaired in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Crews are repairing a gas line following a gas leak at an Idaho Falls apartment complex.

Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the leak started around 3:30 p.m. A backhoe hit a gas line near the 100 block of Maurine Drive.

Once the fire department assessed the situation, Intermountain Gas was called to make the repair.

No injuries were reported, but witnesses report being told to evacuate the building as a safety precaution.

IFFD left just a little after 5 p.m.

The situation seems to be over with, as of 5:53 p.m., though repairs may still be going on.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if we learn anything new.