Idaho Falls woman allegedly stabs roommate in the head with fork after argument over dishes

IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Idaho Falls woman has been charged with a felony after allegedly getting into a violent fight with her roommate over dishes.

Lacey Sandoval was charged with felony aggravated battery. According to documents, the incident happened in September but a court case wasn’t filed against Sandoval until October.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Sept. 29 at around 6:45 a.m. an officer was dispatched to an apartment for a disturbance between roommates after one of them was stabbed with a fork.

When officers arrived, the victim was outside sitting at a picnic table at an apartment complex, documents said. The victim had blood running down her face and arms from a puncture wound just above her forehead. Paramedics arrived on the scene and treated her wound.

The victim told the officer that she lives with several roommates. She was in the kitchen getting a bowl of cereal when her roommate, Sandoval, came into the kitchen. She said they both got into an argument because Sandoval kept using the victim’s dishes.

The victim said Sandoval came at her with a fork and stabbed her in the head. She said she pushed Sandoval off her, but Sandoval continued to attack, according to documents. The victim told the officer she put up her right hand to deflect being stabbed again with the fork and received a small wound on her finger.

Sandoval then grabbed a glass off the table and threw it at the victim as she left the kitchen, documents said. The glass did not hit the victim but shattered onto the ground in front of her. Sandoval left the residence once the police were called.

The officer went into the kitchen where the incident happened and found several drops of blood next to the kitchen sink and on the floor. Shattered glass was additionally found and a fork was on the ground, documents said.

The victim did not know where the officer could find Sandoval. The officer tried looking for a contact number and called but was unable to reach her. The officer requested a warrant for Sandoval for aggravated battery.

Court records show an arrest warrant was served on Friday for Sandoval. She appeared in court and was issued a no-contact order toward the victim. She was given a $5,000 bond.

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County courthouse.