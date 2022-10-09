Local man killed in rollover crash on I-86

BURLEY — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Interstate 86 at milepost 7 in Cassia County.

The crash happened at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to an ISP news release.

A 54-year-old Burley man was traveling westbound on I-86 in a GMC Jimmy when he drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, and rolled the vehicle into the median.

The man, who has not been identified, succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

The road was blocked for approximately 45 minutes.