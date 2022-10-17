Man arrested following disturbance at Ammon home

The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Rebel Road in Ammon Sunday to a report of a disturbance between a man and woman.

Dispatch received the call around 4:30 p.m. advising that an intoxicated man had left the residence after damaging property and pushing the reporting party against a wall.

A deputy arrived and was advised 21-year-old Chays R. Henrie had damaged the house, property and a vehicle before leaving. During the disturbance and in recent instances, Henrie was reported to have been physical with the reporting party causing minor injuries.

Shortly after the deputy left, dispatch received a 911 call from the residence advising Henrie was back and hitting the reporting party. A deputy arrived, finding Henrie standing at the bedroom door where the reporting party had locked themselves inside.

Henrie was taken into custody at that time and found to be in possession of THC edibles. The reporting party showed deputies where Henrie had further damaged property upon arriving back to the home.

Henrie was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony malicious injury to property. Henrie was also cited for misdemeanor domestic battery and possession of marijuana.