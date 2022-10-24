Man charged with felonies after car crash and naked arrest

RIGBY — A naked man who was arrested one week ago after deputies say he crashed his car into the water before breaking into a nearby home has been charged.

Chris E. Daniels, 61, has been charged with two felonies: malicious injury to property and burglary.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 17 at around 8:30 a.m. a deputy responded to the area of 433 North 4200 East to a report of a Honda Civic in a “dry bed” that was fully submerged in water. It appeared the vehicle had been in the water for some time, documents said.

Multiple emergency personnel arrived on the scene to help. There was nobody inside the vehicle. Deputies ran the plates and found that the vehicle was registered to Daniels.

“I walked down to the southeast side of the dry bed and observed tire tracks through the brush and into the dry bed,” a deputy wrote.

Around this time, Tucker Jorgensen told EastIdahoNews.com he went to his neighbor’s home next to the dry bed. Jorgensen recently bought a lot on the other side of the neighbor’s house and wanted to check on some things.

“My neighbor is out of town, but I texted him, and he said it was fine if I went into his backyard,” Jorgensen told EastIdahoNews.com in an interview last week. “As I went to leave his yard, I noticed the garage door to my neighbor’s shed was open.”

Jorgensen told investigators about the open door.

According to documents, deputies went to the home and found that the side window next to the front door was broken out and a gardening tool was lying on the front porch. The door was closed, but it appeared as if someone had entered the home by breaking the glass out with the gardening tool and reaching in to unlock the door, documents said. Shattered glass was all over the front porch.

Deputies estimated the broken window had damages over $1,000. Deputies surrounded the perimeter around the house.

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s K9 unit was deployed and gave several commands to whoever was in the house to make themselves known, or they would be bitten by the K9, documents said.

“After several commands, I could hear someone state they were there and coming out. I gave commands to come out with hands up. I saw movement from the second story. I observed a naked older man, that I recognized to likely be Chris, was approaching the stairway slowly with his hands up,” documents said.

Daniels walked down the stairs and was handcuffed and taken to a patrol vehicle.

A deputy observed a pair of wet socks in the living room on a piece of furniture and clothing in the upstairs bathroom on the floor. A bed in the upstairs area appeared to have been laid in as the sheets were wrinkled and the covers were pulled back.

“I observed the toilet had been urinated in, and the bathtub had dirty water inside,” documents said.

The felony malicious injury to property charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $1,000 fine. The felony burglary charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Daniels is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse. Bond was set at $25,000.