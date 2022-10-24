TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
43°
broken clouds
humidity: 49%
wind: 26mph SW
H 44 • L 44
Submit a name to Secret Santa

Man dead after truck crosses line, slams into oncoming vehicle

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Idaho

Posted:

AdobeStock 6369223

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 7:24 a.m. on Oct. 24, south of Grangeville, in Idaho County.

The crash occurred on US Highway 95 at milepost 233. The driver of a 2000 Toyota Tundra pickup was southbound when he crossed left of center and collided head-on with a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup.

The Toyota was occupied by a 42-year-old male from Reubens who was not wearing a seatbelt. The Nissan was driven by a 69-year-old female from Riggins who was wearing her seatbelt.

Both drivers were transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Toyota succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and next of kin was notified.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION
Share This