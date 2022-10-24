Man dead after truck crosses line, slams into oncoming vehicle

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 7:24 a.m. on Oct. 24, south of Grangeville, in Idaho County.

The crash occurred on US Highway 95 at milepost 233. The driver of a 2000 Toyota Tundra pickup was southbound when he crossed left of center and collided head-on with a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup.

The Toyota was occupied by a 42-year-old male from Reubens who was not wearing a seatbelt. The Nissan was driven by a 69-year-old female from Riggins who was wearing her seatbelt.

Both drivers were transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Toyota succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and next of kin was notified.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.