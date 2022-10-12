Neighbors shelter in place as Pocatello SWAT assists in service of ‘high risk’ warrant

POCATELLO — The Pocatello SWAT Team was called to assist in the service of a warrant on a potentially dangerous fugitive Tuesday night.

Officers with multiple agencies, including the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police, were present around 9:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of West Quinn Road, according to information received from residents who were told to shelter in place.

Pocatello Police Lt. Trent Whitney said the high number of law enforcement officers was due to the service of a “high risk warrant.” Pocatello fire had an engine and ambulance on the scene, according to an email received from a resident.

Two people were arrested, including the person wanted on the warrant out of Canyon County. That individual is a juvenile.

This is an ongoing investigation involving numerous agencies. EastIdahoNews.com will provide further details as they become available.