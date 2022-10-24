Pet of the Week: Bowser

Our Pet of the Week is Bowser!

Bowser is a four-year-old boxer/pitbull mix.

He is a friendly guy who adores kids, doesn’t bark a lot and does amazing in car rides.

Bowser loves to go on walks and is a great cuddler. He does not like to share his home with goats or cats and does ok with some dogs.

Bowser and other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.