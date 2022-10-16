Pocatello woman gets rider for stolen vehicle

POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to a felony for grand theft has been sent on a rider.

Caresa AnnMarie Girse, 38, was sentenced to a rider with an underlying prison sentence of two to five years by District Judge Javier Gabiola, court records show.

Girse was arrested in February after Pocatello police officers found her in the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle’s engine lock had been activated and its location was provided to police by its onboard OnStar system.

When she was arrested, Girse told police that she did not know how she ended up driving a stolen vehicle.

She reached a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office that led to her guilty plea to the felony charge of grand theft. In exchange, a persistent violator enhancement was dismissed.

Along with the rider, Girse has been ordered to pay $870.50 in fees and fines.