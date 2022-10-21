Police investigating possible ‘suspicious’ abduction of juvenile

TODAY'S WEATHER
EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Local

Posted:

The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department.

The Pocatello Police Department is investigating a suspicious set of circumstances that may involve the possible abduction of a juvenile.

The juvenile was located in the area of Olympus and Pocatello Creek Road, but we are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a vehicle of interest. Photos of the vehicle are included in this story.

user76187 1666317245 media2 c4c0b6 240 149 PrsMe

The vehicle was seen in the area of Olympus and Pocatello Creek at approximately 5:20 p.m. at which time the juvenile exited the vehicle. We believe that the vehicle was also seen in the area of Pole Line and Cedar at 5:30 p.m.

We are asking anyone with information concerning this vehicle or incident to contact the Investigations Division of the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6121.

user76187 1666317246 media3 74727b 240 115 PrsMe

