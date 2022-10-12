Public invited to attending meeting on I-15/US-20 Connector project

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

RIGBY — The Idaho Transportation Department will host a public scoping meeting for the I-15/US-20 Connector project on Oct. 18.

ITD is initiating an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for the I-15/US-20 Connector project. The EIS will analyze three alternatives (E3, H2 and the no-build) from the Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study.

This meeting is an opportunity for the public to review the outcomes of the PEL study and provide comments as the project moves into the next phase. Public input will be an important part of choosing the final project that best fits the community’s needs.

The meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Snake River Event Center in Idaho Falls. Presentations are scheduled for every half hour beginning at 4 p.m., followed by a guided tour and an open house. ITD is asking participants to please consider a later presentation slot to avoid crowds at the start of the meeting.

For those unable to attend in person, an online meeting will be available at http://i15us20connector.com from Oct. 11 through Oct. 25. Please submit comments by Oct. 26.

For questions or to learn more, please call (208) 813-0027 or visit http://i15us20connector.com.