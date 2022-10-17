Tickets to ISU’s Festival of Trees on sale

POCATELLO — Tickets to Idaho State University’s annual Festival of Trees are now available.

The three-day festival will run from Thursday, Nov. 17, to Saturday, Nov. 19, and include live music, photos with Santa Claus and stories under the Christmas tree, according to a news release from ISU.

All events from the festivals of years past will be offered this year, with the exception of the Women’s Holiday Tea, according to College of Business spokeswoman Suzette Porter. Visit the website to view a complete schedule of events and buy tickets.

General admission tickets are $5. The proceeds from the event will be donated to Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, the Idaho State student scholarships, the Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley, and Make-A-Wish Idaho.

Portern said the ISU College of Business, which is hosting the event, is still searching for sponsors.

“We still need sponsors and trees for auction,” she told EastIdahoNews.com in an email. “If someone sponsors the event, they will receive tickets to the Suzy Boggus performance Saturday night.”

Sponsorships can be made here.