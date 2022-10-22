UPDATE: One person killed in Idaho Falls crash

IDAHO FALLS — One person was killed in a crash that happened Friday night at the intersection of 25th East and John Adams Parkway.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Two vehicles were involved and one of them flipped over on its roof in front of Pony Express Car Wash. There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

Information on the deceased driver has not been released pending notification of family members. The other driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes of Hitt Road were merged into one and traffic was backed up in the area for several hours. Drivers were asked to use alternate routes as crews investigated the crash.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies, Idaho Falls Police, Idaho State Police and Idaho Falls Fire all responded to the scene. Idaho State Police is leading the crash investigation.

EastIdahoNews.com will post new updates as we learn more.