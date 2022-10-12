Utah man accused of trying to drown roommate in bathtub

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KSL.com) — A Taylorsville man who police say tried to drown his roommate in a bathtub has been arrested for investigation of attempted murder.

In addition, Johan “Edwin” Aguirre-Soriano, 34, was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault.

The investigation began Tuesday night when a man called police, saying “his co-worker had just called him and told him that her roommate had just tried to drown her in her bathtub,” according to a police booking affidavit.

When an officer arrived at the apartment, the victim said that she had confronted Aguirre-Soriano about paying rent that he owed, and that caused him to become upset, the affidavit states.

“The victim stated the more she asked Johan for rent money the more upset he got. The victim stated she began filling up the bathtub to take a bath and get ready to go to bed. The victim stated that Johan attacked her, grabbing her by the throat and began to choke her. Johan also struck the victim in the face multiple times, causing injury to her face and lip,” according to the affidavit.

The woman said Aguirre-Soriano then took her into the bathroom, bent her backwards and held her head under the water in the tub, the affidavit states.

“Johan would occasionally lift the victim’s head out of the water and state things like, ‘You don’t really know me, you don’t know what I’m capable of.’ I asked the victim how hard Johan had been choking her and she responded that she knew he had been trying to kill her and that she believed she was going to die,” police wrote in the affidavit.

The woman told police the assault lasted about 20 minutes until she was finally able to fight off Aguirre-Soriano and then run into another room and lock the door.

“I asked the victim why the entire floor in her apartment was soaked in water. The victim stated this was from her struggling with Johan, trying to keep him from drowning her for over 20 minutes she was in the bathroom,” the affidavit states.

Aguirre-Soriano was not at the apartment when the officer arrived, but police were later able to locate and arrest him.