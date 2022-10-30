Yellowstone Park’s north entrance damaged in flood this summer reopens

The following is a news release from the National Park Service.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming – Effective immediately, Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the road between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs (Old Gardiner Road) is open to regular visitor traffic.

Contractors completed striping Saturday, Oct. 29.

Park officials are reminding the public of everyone’s responsibility to use the road carefully to avoid accidents. Steep grades and sharp curves exist. Drive slowly and with caution.

Speed limits range between 15-25 mph.

There are no length or weight restrictions on the road (with a few exceptions), however, oversized vehicles and vehicles with trailers must use caution in curves to maintain lanes.

Minor road construction work will continue with one-way traffic control and short delays in certain locations on the road.

Additionally, all entrance fees to the park are waived Oct. 30 and 31. Travel safely and enjoy the improved road.