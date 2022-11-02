2 women killed in 3-vehicle Valley County crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Friday at 1:04 p.m. on SH 55 at mile marker 137 in Valley County.

A 47-year-old male from Boise was driving southbound on SH 55 in a Ford pickup truck, crossed left of center and sideswiped a Ford Explorer. The Explorer was driven by a 70-year-old female from Cascade. The Explorer crossed into the southbound lane and was struck by a Subaru Crosstrek that was driven by a 28-year-old female from Twin Falls.

The driver of the Subaru succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The driver of the Ford Explorer was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Subaru was not wearing a seatbelt. The drivers of the pickup truck and Explorer were wearing seatbelts.

The road was blocked for approximately 3.5 hours and was reduced to one lane for another 45 minutes.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.