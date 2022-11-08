8-year-old boy transported to hospital after crash on 17th and Woodruff

IDAHO FALLS–An 8-year-old boy was transported to the hospital after a crash on 17th and Woodruff on Wednesday evening.

The Idaho Falls Police Department and the Idaho Falls Fire Department are on the scene of the two-vehicle crash, which happened after 5:40 p.m.

Kerry Hammon, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Fire Department, told EastIdahoNews.com the airbags deployed in the vehicles. She added the child transported to the hospital was in stable condition.

As of 6:45 p.m., the intersection is open, Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements said.

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com