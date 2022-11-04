A Feel Good Friday surprise for a father and son who fixed and painted over 250 cemetery marker posts

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently learned about a man named Ryen and his 5-year-old son Samuel. They spent several months this summer in the Mountain View Cemetery painting and fixing over 250 section marker posts. They didn’t get paid and did it completely out of the kindness of their hearts!

When we learned about their service, we knew we had to honor them for Feel Good Friday. We heard they were presenting a report on their project to cemetery workers so we surprised them right before the meeting. Check it out in the video player above!