A Secret Santa helps young widow whose husband died while swimming

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Sierra’s husband, William, passed away suddenly on Labor Day from cardiac arrest. One minute he was going down the slide laughing with his kids and the next he was no longer with us. This was so unexpected.

Sierra and William have four children under the age of 12. Her husband was in the middle of finishing their basement when he passed away. She’s been unable to finish the project for her family to have room.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to visit Sierra with an early Christmas gift. Watch the surprise in the video player above!