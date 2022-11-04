Bonneville High School evacuated due to gas leak

IDAHO FALLS – Students at Bonneville High School were evacuated on Friday afternoon after a gas leak.

According to Bonneville Joint School District 93 spokesman Phil Campbell, the evacuation came after there was a “gas smell” in the building.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to release the students just to be safe,” Campbell says. “It was a small amount of natural gas, and the gas company is there right now to try and fix it.”

Bonneville High School office staff tell EastIdahoNews.com the gas leak most likely originated in the school’s A wing, near the science classrooms.

Students who ride buses will be bused home. Parents who pick their students up from school can pick them up at Rocky Mountain Middle School.

Students able to drive were released as soon as their teachers could contact their parents to let them know.