City of Chubbuck looking for the best-decorated homes, businesses and blocks

CHUBBUCK — Judges for this year’s Chubbuck Holiday Light Contest will be “looking for things new and different.”

The annual event is back and looking for the city’s most well-decorated house, business, block and cul-de-sac to honor.

“This is a great way to show off your community pride and spread cheer throughout the holiday season,” city officials say in a press release. “It’s also a perfect project for the entire family to enjoy, so pull out your Santa, sled, reindeer, wreath, and, of course, don’t forget the lights.”

Judging categories will include the best animation, most colorful, most traditional, best commercial or business, best overall and spirit of the season. There will also be a Clark Griswold Award for the home with the most exterior illumination.

“Judging will be based on ‘curb appeal’ as viewed from the street, which means only those decorations located on the street side of a property will be judged. Corner lots will be judged from both streets,” the release says.

Judging will be held from Nov. 29 to Dec. 7. All decorations should be left on from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. on those dates. Winners will be announced on Dec. 8, with award signs placed in the yards of the recipients on Dec. 9.

If you know of a home, business or block deserving of a decoration award, you can let the judges know by emailing ChubbuckLightscontest@gmail.com or sending a message through the city of Chubbuck Facebook Page. Messages and emails should include the address, which award you think the building should be considered for, and, if possible, pictures.

Once judging is complete, the city of Chubbuck invites all to enjoy “Christmas in the Park” on Friday, Dec. 9, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cotant Park. Music from the Highland High School Trouveres and Pocatello High School Gate City Singers will accompany candy canes and hot cocoa.