Emotional young man gets a new wheelchair thanks to a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Josh is an incredible man who has been through a lot yet you will never see him without a smile on his face while he supports and encourages others.

He has been in a wheelchair for most of his life. Two years ago he fell out of his chair and broke his tibia, tore his meniscus, broke off part of his knee cap and dislocated his hip resulting in him needing a hip replacement. He was in pain from it for two years before finally getting the chance to have surgery this July to fix it.

Even through all of his hardships, Josh is the one to point out the miracles that he sees every day and what he is blessed with instead of what has made life hard.

There were multiple times our church did service projects that would require physical efforts to complete and he was there every single time supporting us and finding ways to help.

He uses a manual wheelchair that he has to push around himself. A better wheelchair would make his life so much easier but they are very expensive.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Josh a visit with an early Christmas gift. Check out the surprise in the video player above!