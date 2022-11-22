Idaho Falls man arrested in Pocatello for allegedly threatening people with a BB gun

POCATELLO — A man who allegedly pulled a BB gun on three people has been charged with multiple felonies.

Marcello Hulian Bravo, 21, faces three counts of aggravated assault, court records show.

Pocatello police received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The caller told police that a man pointed a gun at several people near Wright Avenue before leaving the area.

Witnesses described the man as Hispanic, around 21 years old, and wearing blue jeans and a green hooded jacket.

Officers contacted one of the victims over the phone and were heading to meet that victim when Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies reported locating a man matching the description provided by witnesses.

The victim told officers that she was leaving work when she saw several items that should have been inside her car lying on the ground near the car. As she approached, she told officers she found a man inside her car attempting to remove her car seats.

She told officers that she got the man’s attention. The man, later identified as Bravo, allegedly asked if the victim planned to sleep inside the car, then asked if he could sleep in it with her.

The woman said that Bravo walked up to her and gave her a hug while grabbing her butt. She said he asked if she “needed a man,” the affidavit says.

A short time later, some of the victim’s friends arrived. She said that Bravo again hugged her and grabbed her butt, asking if she was “single and ready to mingle.”

When the friends discovered what had happened, they began to yell at Bravo.

As the friends were yelling at him, the victim said Bravo pulled a black handgun from his jacket pocket and pointed it at all three of them. She told officers she was afraid he would kill her.

She said the three victims drove away and called the police.

One of the other victims also spoke with officers, providing the same details as the first. The second victim said she was also scared she would be shot.

The third victim provided the same story to officers.

After collecting statements from the victims, Pocatello officers contacted the deputies who found Bravo. The deputies said that during a pat down of Bravo, they found him to be carrying a black BB gun in his front jacket pocket.

He was arrested and taken to Bannock County Jail for booking. He is currently being held on a $40,000 bond.

Though Bravo has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Bravo could face up to 15 years in prison.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman on June 28.