Idaho Falls Zoo’s last day for 2022 is Nov. 27

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls welcomes everyone to celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend by bringing their family to the Idaho Falls Zoo for its last open weekend in 2022.

The zoo will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weather permitting).

“We love to see how much guests have enjoyed visiting the zoo as the weather grew colder,” says Zoo Director David Pennock. “We’re thankful this holiday week for those who’ve supported an extended zoo season and we encourage you to take advantage of the last weekend to visit until we reopen in spring 2023.”

And to encourage guests to take advantage of this last visit of the year, the zoo is offering a special rate: admission is only $7 for adults (13-61), $5.50 for seniors (62+), $4.50 for kids (3-12), and $0.50 for ages 2 and under. Memberships and guest tickets are also welcome.

For more information on fall at the zoo and zoo events, ticket prices, and zoo happenings, visit Idaho Falls Zoo’s website, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.