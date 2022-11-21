Man charged after allegedly hitting man, fleeing from police

TETON — A 32-year-old man is set to appear in court next month after allegedly hitting another man in the head causing lacerations and swelling on his face. The suspect then left the scene, causing law enforcement to search for him.

Casey Luna Lopez is scheduled for an arraignment on Dec. 13 at the Fremont County Courthouse.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to a reported fight in Teton on Oct. 11 around 7:50 p.m.

The deputy was approached by a man walking west on 1st Street South who was bleeding from his head, appeared to have at least two lacerations on the left side of his face and had swelling near his cheekbone, documents said.

The man said Lopez hit him in the head with something and left the house. The victim told the deputy Lopez was on foot traveling west on 1st Street South.

According to documents, the victim said he was going to go to the hospital to get checked out.

Deputies began to search for Lopez and requested help from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on Facebook that said, “Fremont and Madison County deputies are in the city of Teton checking homes and yards for a dangerous and possibly armed subject.”

According to court documents, the Ashton Police Department, St. Anthony Police Department, Idaho State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted in trying to find Lopez.

“I heard someone yell ‘foot pursuit.’ I ran toward that direction and caught up with everyone…When I arrived other deputies had a male laying on the ground and getting handcuffed,” the deputy wrote in documents.

The man on the ground was identified as Lopez. He did not give a statement or other information about what happened, according to documents.

One officer found a blue duffel bag in the bed of a pickup truck where Lopez was initially found prior to taking off running. In documents, the victim said it was his property that was stolen.

Lopez was charged with felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor resisting arrest. He was issued a no-contact order toward the victim. Lopez is currently not in custody and is on pretrial services.