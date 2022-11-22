Man flown to hospital after semi crash in Payette County

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Monday at 3:03 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle collision on I-84 near milepost 13, in Payette County.

A 66-year-old male from Jerome was driving a 2018 Freightliner westbound on I-84 at milepost 13. The vehicle left the roadway where it overturned.

The driver was transported to a local hospital via air ambulance. The driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The right lane was blocked for approximately twenty minutes for emergency vehicles.

This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.