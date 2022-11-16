One person dead, another in hospital following Rexburg crash

TODAY'S WEATHER
Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

Posted:  | 
Updated:

312837205 3508730012683769 8400242298240363719 n
Peggy Jeppesen, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a head-on collision Tuesday evening at North 2nd East by Moran View Road in Rexburg.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash around 7:10 p.m. One person was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, according to Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen. An occupant in the second vehicle was transported to Madison Memorial Hospital.

crash map

The public is asked to avoid the area as officers continue to investigate the crash.

EastIdahoNews.com will post additional details as we learn more.

