Pocatello man gets 10 to 20 years for sex crimes involving child

POCATELLO — A man found guilty of two sex crimes involving children has been sentenced to prison.

Kenneth Terrell McDermott, 52, was sent to prison for 10 to 20 years by District Judge Javier Gabiola, court documents show. He was found guilty of two felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor by a jury in September.

McDermott was arrested in 2020 following a months-long investigation by Pocatello police. Through that investigation, officers determined that McDermott sexually abused two girls, 14 and 15 years of age, between December 2019 and June 2020.

He received two separate prison sentences of 10 to 20 years, but they will be served concurrently.

Along with the prison sentence, McDermott was ordered to pay $3,941 in fees and fines. He received 116 days credit for time served.