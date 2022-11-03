Police investigating Idaho Falls neighborhood after reports of gunshot

IDAHO FALLS – Police are investigating a shooting incident in an Idaho Falls neighborhood.

Jessica Clements with the Idaho Falls Police Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the shooting happened inside an apartment complex at the intersection of Canal Avenue and K Street at 9:40 a.m. Thursday.

Officers found an adult man with what they believe is a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. No other details about the incident were released.

Clements says there is no danger to the surrounding community, but they’re asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide additional information when it’s available.