Rigby man injured in 2-vehicle crash near Swan Valley

SWAN VALLEY – A Rigby man was hospitalized Wednesday morning following a two-vehicle crash near Swan Valley.

A news release from the Idaho State Police shows the crash happened at 9:26 a.m. on Idaho Highway 31 five miles north of Swan Valley at milepost 5.

A 38-year-old woman from Torrington, Wyoming, who was not identified by name, was reportedly traveling south on Highway 31 in a 2002 Ford F-250 pickup. She crossed the center line and hit a 22-year-old Rigby man driving a 2008 GMC Savana van.

“Both vehicles came to rest in the lane of travel. The driver of the GMC was transported to a local hospital by ambulance,” ISP wrote in a news release.

It’s unclear what his condition was following the collision. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Both lanes were blocked for about two hours during the cleanup of the wreckage. The northbound lane remained closed for another hour.

The crash remains under investigation.