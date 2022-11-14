Rosie is a lovable dog who loves to play and needs a fur-ever home

Our Pet of the Week is Rosie!

The Snake River Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter and Rosie was transferred to Idaho from a facility in Texas in hopes of finding her fur-ever home.

She is extremely friendly, loves to play and run, and Rosie adores being around other dogs. She loves going outside and is great with people and kids.

Rosie and other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.