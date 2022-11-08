What to keep in your car to stay safe in cold Idaho winter weather, according to experts

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — As Idaho’s season of winter cold, snow and rain is around the corner, there are a few things drivers should keep in their car in case a winter weather emergency occurs.

The Idaho Transportation Department recommends keeping these items in your vehicle during the winter driving season:

▪ Flashlight and extra batteries.

▪ Jumper cables.

▪ Snow chains.

▪ A small shovel.

▪ Kitty litter to help with traction on the road.

▪ Road flares.

▪ A first aid kit.

▪ Ice scraper.

▪ Food and water.

▪ Items to keep you warm, such as blankets, sleeping bags and clothing.

▪ Boots.

The city of Boise also advises drivers to have these items in their car for winter weather conditions:

▪ Pocket knife.

▪ Extra gloves.

▪ Warm hat.

▪ Full bottles and jugs of water.

▪ An updated map of your area.

▪ Sand to help with traction on the road.

▪ A bright-colored scarf or cloth to tie to your antenna so your car can be seen.

American Family Insurance also suggests drivers keep chemical hand and feet warmers, and spare wiper blades in their car during winter weather.

Consumer Reports also suggests having these items in your car in case of a winter weather emergency:

▪ Items to fix a flat tire such as tire sealant, tire plug kits, car jack, lug wrench and a spare tire.

▪ Tire pressure gauge.

▪ Wipes and rags.

▪ Rain ponchos.

▪ A portable battery jump starter.

▪ Roadside reflective triangles.

▪ Reflective safety vest.

▪ Warm hat for snow or cold weather.

▪ Utility knife.