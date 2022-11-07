Woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — An early morning traffic stop Monday resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old Katy L. Weiershausen after she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Weiershausen was stopped by a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy for a traffic violation at 12:34 a.m. on Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls and admitted to the presence of an open container of liquor in the vehicle. In addition, the deputy observed items of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Deputies searched the vehicle, seizing more items of drug paraphernalia and a small container of liquid that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Weiershausen was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail, advising deputies she was not in possession of any other illegal drugs or paraphernalia. However, during the booking process, a glass methamphetamine pipe and a baggie with approximately 12 grams of methamphetamine were located hidden in her clothing.

Weiershausen was booked into jail on felony charges for possession of methamphetamine and introducing contraband into a correctional facility in addition to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.