Woman extricated from vehicle in serious condition after signpost crash

IDAHO FALLS — A woman suffered serious injuries and had to be extricated from her vehicle after a crash on Friday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. in front of the Happy Chinese Express restaurant at 1060 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls.

Police reports show a red Nissan coupe was traveling eastbound on 17th Street when it left the roadway and struck a large metal signpost for the restaurant. The vehicle spun out and came to rest in front of the building.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements says the sign was destroyed, and the vehicle sustained significant damage. The building did not sustain any damage.

The vehicle was occupied by a male driver, and a female passenger. The man sustained minor injuries, but the woman’s injuries were more serious. The passenger was pinned inside the car and required extrication by emergency responders. Afterward she was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, Clements said.