Young father holds back tears as a Secret Santa grants his wish of being a full-time teacher

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Cason recently started teaching music part-time at an Idaho Falls elementary school. He also supports his family by working at a warehouse in the evenings. He has a very hectic schedule to balance with a wife and three children under 4 years old, two who have cystic fibrosis.

The students and staff adore Cason. He is energetic, creative and often puts in personal time for planning lessons. He has a beautiful singing voice. He is able to keep the kids’ attention the whole time and one teacher once said, “It is hard to follow after Mr. Smitty! He has so much charisma!”

Cason’s heart is at the school with music but because the position is part-time and he doesn’t have a teaching certificate, he is preparing to leave to find a full-time job.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to drop off a life-changing gift for Cason while he was in the middle of teaching class. Watch the video above to see the surprise!