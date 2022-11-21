Young man dies, 2 hospitalized after log truck and semi collide on northern Idaho highway

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. at US 12 milepost 14 in Nez Perce County.

The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on US 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The Kenworth log truck overturned blocking both lanes of travel. The Freightliner came to rest blocking the eastbound lanes.

The Kenworth was occupied by a 26-year-old male from Saint Maries. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Freightliner driver was a 50-year-old male from Lewiston and his passenger was a 32-year-old male from Lewiston. They were transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance.

Next of kin has been notified. US 12 will remain closed for an undetermined period.